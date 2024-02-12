 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Burrito Bear update for 12 February 2024

v1.0.05 - HOTFIXES - 2/12/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13437595 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.0.05 - HOTFIXES - 2/12/2024

Fixed some typos in the credits. : P
Fixed a rare soft-lock that could occur when warping to another area with the magnet active.
Adjusted Garbage Zapping shader.
Added Bear panting sound to signal exhaustion is close.
Adjusted the base volume of some of the ambient sounds.
Fixed an issue where Bear would get stuck in the whacking state, and become unable to wack trash.
Updated how the game checks for an online connection when trying to reconnect after being offline.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1941421 Depot 1941421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link