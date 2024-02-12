v1.0.05 - HOTFIXES - 2/12/2024

Fixed some typos in the credits. : P

Fixed a rare soft-lock that could occur when warping to another area with the magnet active.

Adjusted Garbage Zapping shader.

Added Bear panting sound to signal exhaustion is close.

Adjusted the base volume of some of the ambient sounds.

Fixed an issue where Bear would get stuck in the whacking state, and become unable to wack trash.

Updated how the game checks for an online connection when trying to reconnect after being offline.