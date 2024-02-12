1.4.9 Patch Notes - Crampon Jump Updates & Reach Forces

Hey everyone. There's a few changes and updates to crampons and climbing forces in general, so be sure to check them out below.

After 2 consecutive wall jumps, the force of your wall jumps will be siginificantly worse and will make a noise to signify it failed.

To get rid of unnecessary reach-spamming, there's been a change to discourage spamming and encourage better timing. In short, spamming has detrimental effects while better reach-timing rewards you with greater force.

Hand-spam has been very slightly nerfed. The more you spam reaching, the more detrimental the effects of the force added will be.

Better timing with reaches will be rewarded with more force than spamming would provide .

. A successful wall jump will reset the hand-spam counter (which limits the overall force applied the more you spam), allowing you to readjust your momentum.

Sundered sons have been modified.

Latter parts of Solemn Tempest have been modified.

Added a boundary to Cromlech's summit.

Bugfixes