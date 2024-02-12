 Skip to content

Peaks of Yore update for 12 February 2024

1.4.9 Patch Notes - Crampon Jump Updates & Reach Forces

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone. There's a few changes and updates to crampons and climbing forces in general, so be sure to check them out below.

Crampon Jump Updates
  • After 2 consecutive wall jumps, the force of your wall jumps will be siginificantly worse and will make a noise to signify it failed.
Reach Force Updates

To get rid of unnecessary reach-spamming, there's been a change to discourage spamming and encourage better timing. In short, spamming has detrimental effects while better reach-timing rewards you with greater force.

  • Hand-spam has been very slightly nerfed. The more you spam reaching, the more detrimental the effects of the force added will be.
  • Better timing with reaches will be rewarded with more force than spamming would provide.
  • A successful wall jump will reset the hand-spam counter (which limits the overall force applied the more you spam), allowing you to readjust your momentum.
Peak Updates
  • Sundered sons have been modified.
  • Latter parts of Solemn Tempest have been modified.
  • Added a boundary to Cromlech's summit.
Bugfixes
  • Fixed a bug with the monocular being 'permanently' disabled if you quit out while using it.
  • Fixed a bug with Free Solo Summits not being reset in You Fall You Die and Free Solo modes.
  • Fixed a bug with a hold tripling the "holds made" during time attack.
  • Fixed a few floating rocks on Cromlech.

