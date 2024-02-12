Patches, fixes and even more improvements!

IMPROVEMENTS
- fixed area where you could get stuck between a barrier and a rock on Dunes
- improves barriers so less of them are floating/in ground
- removed a shortcut that would make players get lost on floating islands
- made it so you get slightly less drunk whe ngoing trough checkpoints
- the entire social text and button is now clickable
- when waiting for players in the cops gamemode there is now a text indicating so
- cars no longer block the camera, which fixes a bug when cars are stacked the bottom car would enter a "first person" mode
BUGFIXES
- Fixed a bug where players would die instantly when respawning at the same checkpoint in the race gamemode by granting temporary invincibility
- Racing gamemode specific gamemode settings now show what option is selected
- sliders in the color picker UI are now much smoother
Changed files in this update