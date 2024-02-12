 Skip to content

Intoxicated Driver update for 12 February 2024

Patches, fixes and even more improvements!

Intoxicated Driver update for 12 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

IMPROVEMENTS

  • fixed area where you could get stuck between a barrier and a rock on Dunes
  • improves barriers so less of them are floating/in ground
  • removed a shortcut that would make players get lost on floating islands
  • made it so you get slightly less drunk whe ngoing trough checkpoints
  • the entire social text and button is now clickable
  • when waiting for players in the cops gamemode there is now a text indicating so
  • cars no longer block the camera, which fixes a bug when cars are stacked the bottom car would enter a "first person" mode

BUGFIXES

  • Fixed a bug where players would die instantly when respawning at the same checkpoint in the race gamemode by granting temporary invincibility
  • Racing gamemode specific gamemode settings now show what option is selected
  • sliders in the color picker UI are now much smoother

