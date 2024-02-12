Tactical Pause Mode Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 13437537 · Last edited 12 February 2024 – 22:19:05 UTC by Wendy

This is another major update with many fixes and improvements.

Tactical Pause Mode is now available. Try it to kill multiple enemies at once. Initialy it was not possible but I changed some code to make it possible now game is more fun to play as quantity of enemies is high and you can use multiple characters to take down multiple enemies in just one click. Press Left Shift to enter tactical pause mode and plan your moves.

Fixed character can't pass through metal doors while crouched or walking.

Now if you click RMB while mid of climbing character will stop there and you can change direction of climbing(Up or Down).

Faster Ladder climbing.

Other minor fixes related to ladders/Vines.

Enemy Deadbody fixes. Now enemies will not see same deadbody again and again.

Now John's sub-machine gun ony uses 4 bullets for one round instead of 7 or 8 bullets.

Previous update caused navigation problem in buildings with multiple floors when clicking on roof cause character to move lower floor and vice versa is now fixed and characters will navigate properly as they should.

Now alarm will not sound if there is no body in alert mode or if alarm is ringing and you kill all enemies that are in alert mode then alarm will stop sounding.

Reworked enemy viewcones. Now Viewcones don't wobble around at their point of origin and do not cause visual glitches.



If you find any bugs please report in steam discussions so I can fix them as soon as possible.