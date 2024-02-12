 Skip to content

The Carrier and Crows update for 12 February 2024

Update for The Carrier and Crows Demo

Sending a small update for The Carrier and Crows Demo.

-Added FOV slider to graphics menu.
-Fixed audio menu resetting on reopening.

Thanks to the users who suggested the changes.

