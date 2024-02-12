Patch notes: V 0.2.14.127

Share · View all patches · Build 13436797 · Last edited 12 February 2024 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy

The following improvements and fixes were implemented:

Added to the options menu the possibility of adjusting the internal times of the simulator engine.

More info at https://nuclearesgame.blogspot.com/2024/02/configurable-internal-simulator-engine.html

Added the internal reservoir purge valve to the main valve panel.

Added missing colliders.

Made visual corrections and improved the exterior area where the pumps and the main reservoir are located.

Fixed bug in the Steam Admission valve that did not maintain the open state when saving progress.

Fixed bug in the Pressurizer thermostat, which did not reactivate the heaters.

Fixed bug in door status manual mode when loading saved progress.

Chemical treatments module (experimental):

Added the procedure for requesting and loading the Boron and NaOH reserve tanks.

Added a new bridge and tank truck.

Added a loading area and connection to the chemical treatments building.

Added two new surveillance cameras: Loading zone entrance and Loading zone.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

The experimental chemistry module is not compatible with previous saved progress.

We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!