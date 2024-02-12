- add Western theme & filming set
- fix bug that made classrooms non-functional
- fix some UI text overflows with long product names
- fix incorrect set prestige shown in Set Designer window
Blockbuster Inc.: Prologue update for 12 February 2024
v1.4.9
