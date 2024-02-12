 Skip to content

Blockbuster Inc.: Prologue update for 12 February 2024

v1.4.9

Build 13436688

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • add Western theme & filming set
  • fix bug that made classrooms non-functional
  • fix some UI text overflows with long product names
  • fix incorrect set prestige shown in Set Designer window

