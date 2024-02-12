 Skip to content

WAIDH update for 12 February 2024

WAIDH v.0.158

WAIDH v.0.158 (13436507) - Monday, 12/02/2024 ~19:43 GMT

Changes in this version:

  • Replaced the Default Cursor for game UI.
  • Improved UI for Crafting recipes.
  • Added a new Resource called Soil.
  • Added a new Tool called Metal Shovel.
  • Added a new random generating resource source called Earthworm Mound.
  • Updated Loot Table for random generated Chests, Backpacks and other Storages.

