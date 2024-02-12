WAIDH v.0.158 (13436507) - Monday, 12/02/2024 ~19:43 GMT
Changes in this version:
- Replaced the Default Cursor for game UI.
- Improved UI for Crafting recipes.
- Added a new Resource called Soil.
- Added a new Tool called Metal Shovel.
- Added a new random generating resource source called Earthworm Mound.
- Updated Loot Table for random generated Chests, Backpacks and other Storages.
Changed files in this update