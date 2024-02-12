 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spark & Kling update for 12 February 2024

Magnet Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 13436488 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, we were let know of a bug in the game, sorry about that but we have quickly fixed that the magnet not working and spamming the player into the ground.

Sorry for the mess!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2712911 Depot 2712911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link