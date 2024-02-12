 Skip to content

Getaway Storm update for 12 February 2024

v1.1.6.2

12 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made Audio Drive difficulties change the speed of your car
  • Removed police and racer cars from Audio Drive (only 1 racer car)
  • Fixed game ending not returning spectators to the menu
  • Added info display for spectators
  • Added spectated player switching
  • Added narrow forest environment
  • Fixed shadows not working
  • Improved rain effects

