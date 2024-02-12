- Made Audio Drive difficulties change the speed of your car
- Removed police and racer cars from Audio Drive (only 1 racer car)
- Fixed game ending not returning spectators to the menu
- Added info display for spectators
- Added spectated player switching
- Added narrow forest environment
- Fixed shadows not working
- Improved rain effects
Getaway Storm update for 12 February 2024
v1.1.6.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
