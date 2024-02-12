This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Announcing our first Developer Q&A—an opportunity for the community to ask questions directly to our development team! If you have burning questions for our designers, engineers, or leadership, this is your chance to ask. Simply submit your questions via Discord, and we’ll publish a series of responses authored by developers in the appropriate disciplines!

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Join our Discord community and navigate to the "Six Days Game" category. Submit your question in the "qna-ask-questions-here" channel for a chance to have your question answered by a member of our team!

https://discord.gg/SixDaysGame

TIMING

The questions channel opens today, February 12th, and will remain open until Monday, February 19th! This gives the community one week to pose their questions to the development team. We’ll compile our responses and share them across our social channels by the end of that same week.

RULES

Questions that do not adhere to the following rules will not be addressed or will be removed: