Announcing our first Developer Q&A—an opportunity for the community to ask questions directly to our development team! If you have burning questions for our designers, engineers, or leadership, this is your chance to ask. Simply submit your questions via Discord, and we’ll publish a series of responses authored by developers in the appropriate disciplines!
HOW TO PARTICIPATE
Join our Discord community and navigate to the "Six Days Game" category. Submit your question in the "qna-ask-questions-here" channel for a chance to have your question answered by a member of our team!
https://discord.gg/SixDaysGame
TIMING
The questions channel opens today, February 12th, and will remain open until Monday, February 19th! This gives the community one week to pose their questions to the development team. We’ll compile our responses and share them across our social channels by the end of that same week.
RULES
Questions that do not adhere to the following rules will not be addressed or will be removed:
- Questions must be shared in the "qna-ask-questions-here" channel on Discord.
- Questions must not contain offensive, suggestive, or inappropriate content.
- Questions must contain a concise title and brief description.
- There are no restrictions on content—feel free to ask anything related to Six Days, our team, or game development.
- Participants are welcome to ask more than one question, but it’s likely we’ll limit responses to one player each to provide more players the answers they’re looking for. Thank you to everyone participating, and we'll see you on Discord!
