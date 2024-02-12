Working on Fixes and Release Issues (and already some problems are fixed!)

Romans!

We have heard your uprising on the streets! We are working hard to fix some unexpected problems, bugs and crashes that you are bringing to our attention. Please keep doing so! This helps us fix the game. It's just been 4-5 hours since the release, and we know some major issues have occurred, but We have already posted a hotfix to fix some crashes, and will be posting more in the upcoming hours and days. We will not rest (literally... we really need to sleep :/) until we iron out everything that we can.

For the next days/week, for a change, WE are your humble slaves, and we will do as commanded and do it well.. as we know what happens to those who disobey ;).

All we can ask is that you bear with us, be patient, and let us know the problems you encounter <3. We are here, with you, fixing.

The Senate.