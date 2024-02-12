Storage and V-Sync patch (v. 240212.10)

This is a small patch with 2 notable items.

Selling and flipping your storage units

A request came our way to be able to sell a purchased storage unit. Honestly, we had wanted to add this earlier but could not figure out where best to put such an ability. We've made a decision and added the abilities to sell and flip your storage units. The controls to sell or flip your unit can be found in the storage unit's pop-up window (click on the storage unit).

Please be aware that all items in storage remain in storage after you sell your unit. You can access your storage from any of your other units.

V-Sync to correct possible display glitches

We've experienced some glitchy display issues on some of our machines, particularly when panning through an apartment. This shows itself as jitters, lags, or tears (an industry term to describe when a graphics card and its monitor are not synchronized properly).

We exposed a setting that generally helps smooth these out. Turn on V-Sync if you are experiencing any of the above symptoms (there isn't an insane list of possible side-effects). The V-Sync switch can be found in Settings.