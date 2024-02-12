 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

META REVELATIONS - RING SPIRITS update for 12 February 2024

RPG Maker FEST 2024 mini Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13436350 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

META REVELATIONS - RING SPIRITS was updated. Here are the list of changes/fixes.

  • Several story illustrations were replaced.
  • Several UI elements were updated.
  • Tay now joins the party at level 3 rather than level 1.
  • Some enemy monsters give more EXP/Money.
  • Some bosses and enemies were made easier, to facilitate player progress better.
  • Various Grammar/Spelling issues were addressed.
  • An NPC was added to simplify "Dead Grass" sidequest and improve completion rate.
  • A cheatcode was dummied out entirely due to bugs attached to player progress.
  • Eriths battle sprite was adjusted.

There is a JP localisation being worked on, but it may be a long while off. Until then, enjoy the small update here.

Changed files in this update

Meta Revelations - Ring Spirits Content Depot 1067031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link