RPG Maker FEST 2024 mini Update

META REVELATIONS - RING SPIRITS was updated. Here are the list of changes/fixes.
- Several story illustrations were replaced.
- Several UI elements were updated.
- Tay now joins the party at level 3 rather than level 1.
- Some enemy monsters give more EXP/Money.
- Some bosses and enemies were made easier, to facilitate player progress better.
- Various Grammar/Spelling issues were addressed.
- An NPC was added to simplify "Dead Grass" sidequest and improve completion rate.
- A cheatcode was dummied out entirely due to bugs attached to player progress.
- Eriths battle sprite was adjusted.
There is a JP localisation being worked on, but it may be a long while off. Until then, enjoy the small update here.
