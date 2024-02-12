RPG Maker FEST 2024 mini Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13436350 · Last edited 12 February 2024 – 20:09:12 UTC by Wendy

META REVELATIONS - RING SPIRITS was updated. Here are the list of changes/fixes.

Several story illustrations were replaced.

Several UI elements were updated.

Tay now joins the party at level 3 rather than level 1.

Some enemy monsters give more EXP/Money.

Some bosses and enemies were made easier, to facilitate player progress better.

Various Grammar/Spelling issues were addressed.

An NPC was added to simplify "Dead Grass" sidequest and improve completion rate.

A cheatcode was dummied out entirely due to bugs attached to player progress.

Eriths battle sprite was adjusted.

There is a JP localisation being worked on, but it may be a long while off. Until then, enjoy the small update here.