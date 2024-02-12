Flight is released! & 5th Anniversary of Evolution Digital Sale

Evolution: Flight, an expansion for Evolution, introduces flying species into the ecosystem. Now your species can swoop on unsuspecting prey from above, fly away from predators, or soar to a new location when food is scarce.



Flight opens an array of strategic options as you've always got the option to make a flying species. The Cliffs introduce a new food source only accessible to Flying Species. Gain control of the skies and the Cliffs are yours alone.

6 new Traits add thematic (and seemingly overpowered!) Trait combinations when paired with Flight, but many come with tradeoffs. A flock of Brood Parasites with Nesting gives extra Population and Food, but leaves your Species defenseless.

Will the ability to fly propel you to new heights, or will it bring your downfall?