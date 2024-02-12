 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Loya Playtest update for 12 February 2024

Patch notes 0.302

Share · View all patches · Build 13436310 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new text that always shows why you cannot place a building.
  • Added a tooltip that show that you can press your "Use" key to wake up.
  • Fixed a bug where terrain, trees and collectibles would not be re-generated properly when teleporting or respawning.
  • Fixed a bug where making a campfire did not update the tutorial.
  • Fixed a bug where torches would light up before being placed in building mode.
  • Fixed a bug with the crafting table's filter that would not show all items when clearing it.
  • Fixed a bug with the crafting table's filter would make you move and make you use hotkeys while editing the filter.
  • Fixed a bug with the crafting table's filter that would enable the chat UI when validating the filter with 'enter'.
  • Fixed a bug where other players would not see you picking up collectibles.
  • Fixed a bug where you would be able to place buildings beyond your supply limit.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2274281 Depot 2274281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link