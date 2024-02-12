Patch notes 0.302

- Added a new text that always shows why you cannot place a building.
- Added a tooltip that show that you can press your "Use" key to wake up.
- Fixed a bug where terrain, trees and collectibles would not be re-generated properly when teleporting or respawning.
- Fixed a bug where making a campfire did not update the tutorial.
- Fixed a bug where torches would light up before being placed in building mode.
- Fixed a bug with the crafting table's filter that would not show all items when clearing it.
- Fixed a bug with the crafting table's filter would make you move and make you use hotkeys while editing the filter.
- Fixed a bug with the crafting table's filter that would enable the chat UI when validating the filter with 'enter'.
- Fixed a bug where other players would not see you picking up collectibles.
- Fixed a bug where you would be able to place buildings beyond your supply limit.
