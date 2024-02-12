- Updated Ren'Py engine to version 8.2.0
- Implemented Ren'Py "Deferred Translation Loading", which should reduce loading times and slightly improve in-game performance.
Steamy Sextet update for 12 February 2024
Version 1.0.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SS - Game Depot 1154111
- Loading history…
SS - Win lib Depot 1154112
- Loading history…
SS - Mac lib Depot 1154113
- Loading history…
SS - FullgamePatch Depot 1154114
- Loading history…
SS - linux lib Depot 1154115
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update