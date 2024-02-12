Update TAXINAUT version 0.8.84 WIN_EARLY

We're coming close to version 0.9. This is the last of the updates I had planned up to V0.9. I'm going to do a little round of bug fixes after this update and then make it version 0.9. After that I'm going to start to add more content (mainly planets, mobs and NPCs) and flesh out the "world" a bit more to hopefully make the main game-play more interesting.

This version mainly cleans up the Eldergrav storyline. It was working but would have been very hard to complete. It's still less "hand-holding" than the other storylines. Eldergrav was the first storyline I ever did (probably nearly 3 years ago now), so don't expect too much. There are some good rewards at the end.

One extra thing worth noting is that all types of scans you do on a planetary surface (e.g. subterrain scans) are now all under the regular surface scan ('basic surface scan', 'advanced surface scan' and 'supreme surface scan'). So if you had any subterrain scans or abiogenetic scans, etc. these will have been replaced by equivalent surface scans.

I won't add a technical change log this time because it would mainly consist of spoilery technical bits that just spoil the Eldergrav storyline.