- Updated Ren'Py engine to version 8.2.0
- Implemented Ren'Py "Deferred Translation Loading", which should reduce loading times and slightly improve in-game performance.
Demon King Domination: Deluxe Edition update for 12 February 2024
Version 1.8.5
