Demon King Domination: Deluxe Edition update for 12 February 2024

Version 1.8.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13436096 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated Ren'Py engine to version 8.2.0
  • Implemented Ren'Py "Deferred Translation Loading", which should reduce loading times and slightly improve in-game performance.

