New INPUT-System with Controller support!

We have already reported that we have re-engineered almost all the core systems in SubwaySim Hamburg from scratch as part of the MEGA update. This also applies to the input system, which handles the processing of keyboard and joystick inputs.

With the new input system, you will have the option of assigning up to 3 buttons or joystick buttons per function. Starting with the release of the MEGA update, greatly improved controller support will also enter the beta phase. This means that you can freely assign buttons and axes from your devices and the buttons will usually be recognised automatically.

By the way: Virtually any settings in the game have been redeveloped from the ground up. In the future, you will have many more options to adjust the quality of the game to your liking - from graphics and acoustics to specific gameplay settings. The game will also use a benchmark test to automatically identify which settings are recommended for your individual gaming setup.

The SubwaySim MEGA update: Not long to go until the release!

In the next few weeks, we will be releasing the MEGA update, with which we have made fundamental changes to the game. To do this, we've redeveloped all of the game's core systems from the ground up to provide you with the best possible entertainment.

As always: Stay tuned - there are more announcements to come on the MEGA update!