Update v1.3

We fixed some of the annoying issues that players have been reporting.... Here's a list.

Reviving a character who has a status effect stopping on the ATB causing soft-freezing.

Running then dying in battle causing freezing or other weird effects.

Player showing as the younger version of the detective in ch3 with mostly grayed out main menu choices

Resolved issue with hit rate. You won't be missing all the time now!

Character gear and stat inconsistencies between saves and update versions.

Various layering issues.

Dialogue grammar issues.

We also found a big problem with save data we will be trying to fix between today and tomorrow. We will be fixing that soon since that seems the most critical at the moment. A longer issue with frame rate to even crashing due to path finding calculations still remain but we are working on it.

Man, just when you think things are problem free new problems crop up out of nowhere... Please believe we are doing our best to keep the game from doing these annoying things to you.

Thanks to all the players helping us in reporting these bugs.