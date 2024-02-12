 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tricking 0 update for 12 February 2024

PATCH NOTE - 12/02/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13435949 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Performances Improvement
  • New Vegetation System
  • X-Ray Effect on Body Collisions
  • New Trick : Running Gainer Tucked

Changed files in this update

Depot 1925561 Depot 1925561
  • Loading history…
Depot 1925562 Depot 1925562
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link