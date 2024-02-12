- Performances Improvement
- New Vegetation System
- X-Ray Effect on Body Collisions
- New Trick : Running Gainer Tucked
Tricking 0 update for 12 February 2024
PATCH NOTE - 12/02/2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1925561 Depot 1925561
- Loading history…
Depot 1925562 Depot 1925562
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update