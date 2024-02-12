 Skip to content

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 12 February 2024

Infantry Beta Update

This update adds the following...

  1. Updated infantry models to the new detailed models.

  2. REDFOR infantry now carry an AK-47

  3. Fixed a slight "jitter" on the targeting pod camera caused by the new update timing system.

