Infantry Beta Update

This update adds the following...
-
Updated infantry models to the new detailed models.
-
REDFOR infantry now carry an AK-47
-
Fixed a slight "jitter" on the targeting pod camera caused by the new update timing system.
Changed depots in infantrybeta branch