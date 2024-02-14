Update 1.8.0
Love is in the Arena!
Be Our Valentine!
Join the Valentine’s Day event to unlock a series of precious rewards! Turn in contracts to earn all 6 unlockables. Don’t play alone — Share the love and invite your Seoul-mates to join your party!
The Steal the Spotlight event has now concluded. Thanks to everyone who participated and filled out the contracts!
As promised, this update introduces some changes for “nukes and snukes.” Red canisters will now have the physics to make overloaded cans drop faster and take less predictable pathways. We’ve also removed the accidental double explosion and stacking damage from barrels with attachments.
This patch features improvements to input latency on XBOX, new social notifications, and more!
Check the details below:
Audio
* Cloaking sounds will now differentiate between team members and enemy players
- Headshots will be indicated with their own sound
- Fixed an issue where certain sounds did not play when colliding with the environment
- Added a setting to control sounds when the game is not in focus (tabbed out)
- Fixed single-fire weapons not playing their firing sound at times
VFX
* Various fixes to destruction in Seoul
- Added material-appropriate effects to destruction on all maps
Gameplay/Balance
* When a player is eliminated out-of-bounds in Bank It, their coins will spawn on the map
- Gravity and physics have been enabled on Red Canisters with attachments
- Fixed an issue where multiple C4s would cause more damage than intended when exploding together, for example when attached to an object
- Fixed a bug that caused jump pads to glitch when overlapped with an attached object
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to cancel emotes by using quick-melee
- Fixed an issue where objects could hover in the air after an attachment was destroyed
- Fixed an issue where a successful backstab with a dagger now correctly shows as a critical hit
Animation
* Fixed an issue where held items were unintentionally visible
- Fixed various issues with defibs not animating correctly
- Fixed an issue that caused the player mesh to break and faulty physics during revive
- Fix for the broom not disappearing after the “clean house” emote
- Adjusted crouch animations to ensure they don’t make characters clip through thin walls
- Fixed an issue where left-hand gestures would make melee animations look faulty
- The auto open door when sprinting animation will now keep your weapon in view
- The football grenade skin now spins correctly
Maps
* Vegas Sandstorm: moved the floating zipline
- Improved ambient lighting to address issues with seams between areas on all maps
UI/UX
* Fixed an issue that caused the career progression page to lock when quickly switching pages via controller
- Corrected mislabeled career reward items
- Tournament overview screen will now show the correct contestant customization
- Fix for player to always be in the center of the team in the tournament overview screen
- Fixed an issue where an item could not be immediately equipped after purchasing in the customization screen
Consoles
* Reduced input latency on Xbox Series X|S
Security
* General security fixes and improvements
General
* Improved boot times on PC
Voice Chat
* Moved voice chat settings higher up in the audio settings tab
- Players not using voice chat will now see an indication that team members are using it
- Added Push to Talk keybinding in the Voice Chat menu
- Fixed voice chat output volume so it is applied correctly
- Fixed an issue with voice chat privacy settings so all options are respected
