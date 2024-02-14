Update 1.8.0

Love is in the Arena!

Be Our Valentine!

Join the Valentine’s Day event to unlock a series of precious rewards! Turn in contracts to earn all 6 unlockables. Don’t play alone — Share the love and invite your Seoul-mates to join your party!

The Steal the Spotlight event has now concluded. Thanks to everyone who participated and filled out the contracts!

As promised, this update introduces some changes for “nukes and snukes.” Red canisters will now have the physics to make overloaded cans drop faster and take less predictable pathways. We’ve also removed the accidental double explosion and stacking damage from barrels with attachments.

This patch features improvements to input latency on XBOX, new social notifications, and more!

Check the details below:

Audio

* Cloaking sounds will now differentiate between team members and enemy players

Headshots will be indicated with their own sound

Fixed an issue where certain sounds did not play when colliding with the environment

Added a setting to control sounds when the game is not in focus (tabbed out)

Fixed single-fire weapons not playing their firing sound at times

VFX

* Various fixes to destruction in Seoul

Added material-appropriate effects to destruction on all maps

Gameplay/Balance

* When a player is eliminated out-of-bounds in Bank It, their coins will spawn on the map

Gravity and physics have been enabled on Red Canisters with attachments

Fixed an issue where multiple C4s would cause more damage than intended when exploding together, for example when attached to an object

Fixed a bug that caused jump pads to glitch when overlapped with an attached object

Fixed an issue that allowed players to cancel emotes by using quick-melee

Fixed an issue where objects could hover in the air after an attachment was destroyed

Fixed an issue where a successful backstab with a dagger now correctly shows as a critical hit

Animation

* Fixed an issue where held items were unintentionally visible

Fixed various issues with defibs not animating correctly

Fixed an issue that caused the player mesh to break and faulty physics during revive

Fix for the broom not disappearing after the “clean house” emote

Adjusted crouch animations to ensure they don’t make characters clip through thin walls

Fixed an issue where left-hand gestures would make melee animations look faulty

The auto open door when sprinting animation will now keep your weapon in view

The football grenade skin now spins correctly

Maps

* Vegas Sandstorm: moved the floating zipline

Improved ambient lighting to address issues with seams between areas on all maps

UI/UX

* Fixed an issue that caused the career progression page to lock when quickly switching pages via controller

Corrected mislabeled career reward items

Tournament overview screen will now show the correct contestant customization

Fix for player to always be in the center of the team in the tournament overview screen

Fixed an issue where an item could not be immediately equipped after purchasing in the customization screen

Consoles

* Reduced input latency on Xbox Series X|S

Security

* General security fixes and improvements

General

* Improved boot times on PC

Voice Chat

* Moved voice chat settings higher up in the audio settings tab