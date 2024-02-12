 Skip to content

Immortal Mantis: Revenge update for 12 February 2024

Emergency update - VCR puzzle

Immortal Mantis: Revenge update for 12 February 2024

Emergency update - VCR puzzle

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There's a bug, in the english version, preventing to progress, none of the tapes were valid and the puzzle always failed.

