Medieval Dynasty update for 12 February 2024

Patch 2.0.1.8 on the Public Branch

Share · View all patches · Build 13435765 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog - Patch 2.0.1.8
Added
  • Weight values with overload color to the trade windows
  • New anti-aliasing - Temporal Anti-Aliasing Upsampling (TAAU)
  • Possibility to select the anti-aliasing method in the game options (Off, FXAA, TAA, TAAU)
  • Current coins value for buyer and seller in transfer window
  • Visibility of npc's age and mood in inspector mode
  • Players can deal shock damage and knock others down
  • New parameter in the graphics settings - Point Light Shadows
  • Sounds for "NPC Idle Lean on Railing" animations
Fixed
  • Dismounting animations not working in some cases
  • Bandits ragdoll not activating
  • Case where NPCs would slide across the ground after ending dialogue
  • Non-buildable areas at the foot of the big waterfall - either made buildable or clearly blocked by rocks
  • Inhabitants consume items containing water contrary to the order displayed
  • If player completes quest while on horse then the player may not recieve technology points for that quest
  • On loading the saved game player will once be again assigned to parents (if they are still alive) which results in living in two homes at once
  • Case where client could get stuck in the dialogue if he had high latency and was starting and ending dialogue with npc rapidly
  • Wrong sound in one of the rivers
  • Reduced likelihood of client falling through the ground when entering ragdoll state
Updated
  • Changed prices for pouches and backpacks
  • Adult pigs eat less (1,251 animal food per day)
  • changed productivity of mine
  • Sounds for Cave particles (falling rocks and water dropplets)
  • Polish language
  • Visual improvements to windows for crafting, dropping, transferring, buying and selling items
  • Fog tweaks
  • Raw mushrooms are more poisonous
  • Quark and Egg provide less food
  • Raw fishes effects changed
  • Milk and Soured milk provide less water
  • Salty sticks effect is weaker
  • Salty Pretzel effect last shorter
  • System for detecting additional npc's information in inspector mode
  • Freshness now decreases in chests slower to match decomposition rate of food storage
  • Characters ragdoll - synchronization, smoother transitions, influence of hit force, tweaks

Kind Regards,
Render Cube and Toplitz Teams

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1129580/Medieval_Dynasty

Medieval Dynasty Content Depot 1129581
Digital Supporter Pack Content Depot 1418980
