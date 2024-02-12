Patch 2.0.1.8 on the Public Branch

Changelog - Patch 2.0.1.8
Added
- Weight values with overload color to the trade windows
- New anti-aliasing - Temporal Anti-Aliasing Upsampling (TAAU)
- Possibility to select the anti-aliasing method in the game options (Off, FXAA, TAA, TAAU)
- Current coins value for buyer and seller in transfer window
- Visibility of npc's age and mood in inspector mode
- Players can deal shock damage and knock others down
- New parameter in the graphics settings - Point Light Shadows
- Sounds for "NPC Idle Lean on Railing" animations
Fixed
- Dismounting animations not working in some cases
- Bandits ragdoll not activating
- Case where NPCs would slide across the ground after ending dialogue
- Non-buildable areas at the foot of the big waterfall - either made buildable or clearly blocked by rocks
- Inhabitants consume items containing water contrary to the order displayed
- If player completes quest while on horse then the player may not recieve technology points for that quest
- On loading the saved game player will once be again assigned to parents (if they are still alive) which results in living in two homes at once
- Case where client could get stuck in the dialogue if he had high latency and was starting and ending dialogue with npc rapidly
- Wrong sound in one of the rivers
- Reduced likelihood of client falling through the ground when entering ragdoll state
Updated
- Changed prices for pouches and backpacks
- Adult pigs eat less (1,251 animal food per day)
- changed productivity of mine
- Sounds for Cave particles (falling rocks and water dropplets)
- Polish language
- Visual improvements to windows for crafting, dropping, transferring, buying and selling items
- Fog tweaks
- Raw mushrooms are more poisonous
- Quark and Egg provide less food
- Raw fishes effects changed
- Milk and Soured milk provide less water
- Salty sticks effect is weaker
- Salty Pretzel effect last shorter
- System for detecting additional npc's information in inspector mode
- Freshness now decreases in chests slower to match decomposition rate of food storage
- Characters ragdoll - synchronization, smoother transitions, influence of hit force, tweaks
Kind Regards,
Render Cube and Toplitz Teams
