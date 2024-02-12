The Tiny Patch

We just pushed a tiny patch thingy!
- Raw Random now only has a modification on every 2nd level
- The Moon has a no-grav zone as well as a pull-zone now
These two tiny changes should make the game a bit less aggro :)
cheers,
josh
