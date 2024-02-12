 Skip to content

Mosa Lina update for 12 February 2024

The Tiny Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We just pushed a tiny patch thingy!

  • Raw Random now only has a modification on every 2nd level
  • The Moon has a no-grav zone as well as a pull-zone now

These two tiny changes should make the game a bit less aggro :)

cheers,
josh

