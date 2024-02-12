Patch 01.000.005

Hello Helldivers,

This morning, we gathered the best engineers Super Earth can muster to look at the main issues that are impacting your experience and to fix them.

These issues are caused mostly by having so many players in the game and server capacity creating unexpected behaviors.

Let me update you on what we did so far with the latest patch being deployed:

Server Capacity and log in access:

We have eased the authentication request overall.

We have improved error message visibility and added a countdown timer to clearly show when a new attempt will be made.

Progression and mission reward not being granted:

We fixed the daily and difficulty progression error

Based on the testing we have done we believe we have fixed future mission rewards but will continue to monitor this closely as it is our top priority

To compensate for lost rewards, we are working on an increased reward event

Thanks for being awesome and supporting our devs and remember, as we say in my country….

Liberté, Fraternité, Égalité

Alex Bolle

You can also read these patch notes on Zendesk.