Join us for the hotly anticipated Pasta Update! - With a 50% game discount!

Hello chefs!

We are excited to announce the Pasta Update is now live, with a 50% game discount as part of the Steam Remote Play festival! So grab your best friend, family member or special someone and serve up some spaghetti!

The update adds a brand new main dish option of Spaghetti! You will also be able to select brand new cards that unlock Lasagne, Spaghetti Bolognese and more!

We are also very excited that PlateUp! will be available on Nintendo Switch, XBox One, X/S and PS5/PS4 from Thursday the 15th! It has been a lot of hard work to get the game ready for consoles and we are excited to finally see people playing it on console very soon!