 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Buster's Tower Defense update for 12 February 2024

Minor Update - For your Buster Pleasure

Share · View all patches · Build 13435660 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made it so sound volume doesn't blow out your speakers the first time you play
  • Adjusted tower sounds to have some variation when firing (my cat found it more relaxing)
  • Fixed bugs with killboxes on endless levels that made them an unwinnable sh*tshow if you happened to fling an enemy so hard they launch into space
  • Some other minor adjustments that I've already forgotten about

Changed files in this update

Scuffed Tower Defense Content Depot 1316531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link