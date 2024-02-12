- Made it so sound volume doesn't blow out your speakers the first time you play
- Adjusted tower sounds to have some variation when firing (my cat found it more relaxing)
- Fixed bugs with killboxes on endless levels that made them an unwinnable sh*tshow if you happened to fling an enemy so hard they launch into space
- Some other minor adjustments that I've already forgotten about
Buster's Tower Defense update for 12 February 2024
Minor Update - For your Buster Pleasure
Patchnotes via Steam Community
