HAELE 3D - Feet Poser Lite update for 12 February 2024

Cumulative updates up to v0.65

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.65 2024.02.12 Various things

  • ADDED - 1 New editable pose and Preset to Feet Poser Pro (Side Touch 6)
  • ADDED - 16 new hand poses to Hand Poser Lite
  • ADDED - Environment Rotation slider
  • CHANGED - Main light intensity slider now effects the exposure of the background

v0.62 2024.02.02 New Menu Interface

  • ADDED - New Menu Interface
  • FIXED - Custom BG saving and loading failed sometimes
  • FIXED - Starter preset did not load in Hand Poser Lite
  • ADDED - New Preset to Feet Poser: Soft Warm
  • CHANGED - Screenshot button went to the right and gets hidden when the UI is hidden
  • CHANGED - Play button went the left
  • FIXED - Undoing slider value changes did not register correctly

v0.60 2023.12.21 22 New Scene Presets - Feet Pro

  • ADDED - 22 new scene presets
  • CHANGED - The save system a bit so I will be able to create preset scenes faster
  • FIXED - Some HDRI Environments didn't appear when using the BG Switch not the Select
  • FIXED - Overbright light materials on some loaded scenes

