Cumulative updates up to v0.65

v0.65 2024.02.12 Various things
- ADDED - 1 New editable pose and Preset to Feet Poser Pro (Side Touch 6)
- ADDED - 16 new hand poses to Hand Poser Lite
- ADDED - Environment Rotation slider
- CHANGED - Main light intensity slider now effects the exposure of the background
v0.62 2024.02.02 New Menu Interface
- ADDED - New Menu Interface
- FIXED - Custom BG saving and loading failed sometimes
- FIXED - Starter preset did not load in Hand Poser Lite
- ADDED - New Preset to Feet Poser: Soft Warm
- CHANGED - Screenshot button went to the right and gets hidden when the UI is hidden
- CHANGED - Play button went the left
- FIXED - Undoing slider value changes did not register correctly
v0.60 2023.12.21 22 New Scene Presets - Feet Pro
- ADDED - 22 new scene presets
- CHANGED - The save system a bit so I will be able to create preset scenes faster
- FIXED - Some HDRI Environments didn't appear when using the BG Switch not the Select
- FIXED - Overbright light materials on some loaded scenes
Changed files in this update