-- Fixed relic names on some of the event options.
-- Fixed Philosopher Store interaction with charm where the transformed unit didn't receive the charm effect.
-- Fixed Unit banners appearing on the 5th circle when playing solo.
-- Fixed being able to play with locked hero variants through traditional random mode.
-- Fixed visual bug with unit portraits when managing a wanderer unit.
-- Fixed being able to upload score with a Weekly Hero that is not the current one.
Hadean Tactics update for 12 February 2024
Patch 1.1.05
