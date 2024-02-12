- Fixed a bug that caused the new N4 perk synergies to be accessible before unlocking them
- Perk drops can't be picked up when you are in the process of leveling up anymore, which caused a problem with the UI
- The undead merchant can't sell duplicate companions anymore
- Increased the chance for companions to be sold by the undead merchant
Power Fantasy update for 12 February 2024
Hotfix v0.204
Patchnotes via Steam Community
