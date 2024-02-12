 Skip to content

Power Fantasy update for 12 February 2024

Hotfix v0.204

Build 13435573

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that caused the new N4 perk synergies to be accessible before unlocking them
  • Perk drops can't be picked up when you are in the process of leveling up anymore, which caused a problem with the UI
  • The undead merchant can't sell duplicate companions anymore
  • Increased the chance for companions to be sold by the undead merchant

