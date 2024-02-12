- Added new exercise type to the Add and Subtract category (Add to #, Subtract to #)
- Added Multiply to Exercise selection
- Added World 2
- Changed Level 1-4 to be new 'Add to #' level type
- Further fine tune some animations
- Sprite cleanups
- More achievements
Monkey Math update for 12 February 2024
Early Access Build 0.2.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2406931 Depot 2406931
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update