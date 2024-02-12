 Skip to content

Monkey Math update for 12 February 2024

Early Access Build 0.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13435500 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new exercise type to the Add and Subtract category (Add to #, Subtract to #)
  • Added Multiply to Exercise selection
  • Added World 2
  • Changed Level 1-4 to be new 'Add to #' level type
  • Further fine tune some animations
  • Sprite cleanups
  • More achievements

