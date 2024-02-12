Hungarian Language Added! - Build 0.345 Patch Notes

Greetings, survivors of the Witchplague! This is an exciting moment for our team, as we were finally able to publish our game in our native language, Hungarian. Hopefully, our Hungarian players will have a smoother experience with the new localization. Enjoy and have a successful hunt!

The new language setting is not the only new element in this update, for details, check out the list of changes below.

SThere is now a language dropdown on the gameplay tab of settings.

Stance icon above player character now has a particle effect

Fixes