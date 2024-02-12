Minor patch to round out the edges of some of the v11.01 changes. As always, data & feedback will continue to be closely monitored for more tweaks as needed.
Masterminds
Redraw
- Redraw gold cost formula tweaked to have lower costs early-game (still scales from 1-50)
Kingsguard
- Income: +2 → +3
- Attack speed: +22% → +16%
Kingsguard’s low income made it too niche; this power shift should bring it closer to the other masterminds to make it a more conventional pick.
Fighters
Slime Larva
- Attack speed: 1.79 → 1.81
Low win rate.
Gatling Gun / Vulcan Cannon
- Attack speed: 2.44 → 2.35
High win rate. Post-rework, it's been fun seeing the gun mowing down enemies from long-range, but a quick nerf was definitely in order.
Priestess of the Abyss
- Attack speed: 0.948 → 0.935
Azeria
- Attack speed: 0.971 → 0.957
High win rate.
Mercenaries
Re-buffing early game power mercenaries to encourage aggression.
Brute
- Health: 800 → 840
Imp
- Attack speed: 1.03 → 1.06
Mimic
- Health: 2150 → 2270
- Attack speed: 1.18 → 1.19
Ogre
- Health: 2700 → 2800
Ghost Knight
- Health: 3700 → 3730
Centaur
- Health: 3800 → 3920
- Attack speed: 1.54 → 1.5
Needler
- Damage: 131 → 126
High win rate.
Waves
Late game wave buffs to help games close out sooner.
Wave 18: Wale Chiefs
- Damage: 180 → 185
- Poison-tipped Pole: Single target damage: 260 → 270
Wave 19: Dire Toads
- Health: 4350 → 4400
- Damage: 114 → 116
Wave 20: Maccabeus
- Damage: 200 → 205
Balance Watchlist
The dev team is constantly monitoring game balance, between looking at data and listening to community feedback. If anything is being more closely monitored than usual, it will be listed in this Balance Watchlist section. For this patch, the following are on the watchlist:
- Mercenaries and game pacing
We’re continuing to closely monitor the meta to ensure a variety of strategies are viable and will make improvements as more data and feedback rolls in.
Bug Fixes
- Graphics: Fixed a bug in Giga Mercs where Mimic was accidentally disappearing instead of growing larger
- Graphics: Fixed a bug with Arc of Justice missile not being rendered from the correct start/end points
- Classic: Tower Defense: Fixed a bug with Cursed Casket (+ upgrades) not attacking/casting its spell properly
