Minor patch to round out the edges of some of the v11.01 changes. As always, data & feedback will continue to be closely monitored for more tweaks as needed.

Masterminds



Redraw

Redraw gold cost formula tweaked to have lower costs early-game (still scales from 1-50)



Kingsguard

Income: +2 → +3

Attack speed: +22% → +16%

Kingsguard’s low income made it too niche; this power shift should bring it closer to the other masterminds to make it a more conventional pick.

Fighters



Slime Larva

Attack speed: 1.79 → 1.81

Low win rate.



Gatling Gun / Vulcan Cannon

Attack speed: 2.44 → 2.35

High win rate. Post-rework, it's been fun seeing the gun mowing down enemies from long-range, but a quick nerf was definitely in order.



Priestess of the Abyss

Attack speed: 0.948 → 0.935



Azeria

Attack speed: 0.971 → 0.957

High win rate.

Mercenaries

Re-buffing early game power mercenaries to encourage aggression.



Brute

Health: 800 → 840



Imp

Attack speed: 1.03 → 1.06



Mimic

Health: 2150 → 2270

Attack speed: 1.18 → 1.19



Ogre

Health: 2700 → 2800



Ghost Knight

Health: 3700 → 3730



Centaur

Health: 3800 → 3920

Attack speed: 1.54 → 1.5



Needler

Damage: 131 → 126

High win rate.

Waves

Late game wave buffs to help games close out sooner.



Wave 18: Wale Chiefs

Damage: 180 → 185

Poison-tipped Pole: Single target damage: 260 → 270



Wave 19: Dire Toads

Health: 4350 → 4400

Damage: 114 → 116



Wave 20: Maccabeus

Damage: 200 → 205

Balance Watchlist

The dev team is constantly monitoring game balance, between looking at data and listening to community feedback. If anything is being more closely monitored than usual, it will be listed in this Balance Watchlist section. For this patch, the following are on the watchlist:

Mercenaries and game pacing

We’re continuing to closely monitor the meta to ensure a variety of strategies are viable and will make improvements as more data and feedback rolls in.

Bug Fixes