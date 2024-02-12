 Skip to content

Legion TD 2 update for 12 February 2024

v11.01.2

Build 13435368

Minor patch to round out the edges of some of the v11.01 changes. As always, data & feedback will continue to be closely monitored for more tweaks as needed.

Masterminds


Redraw

  • Redraw gold cost formula tweaked to have lower costs early-game (still scales from 1-50)


Kingsguard

  • Income: +2 → +3
  • Attack speed: +22% → +16%

Kingsguard’s low income made it too niche; this power shift should bring it closer to the other masterminds to make it a more conventional pick.

Fighters


Slime Larva

  • Attack speed: 1.79 → 1.81

Low win rate.


Gatling Gun / Vulcan Cannon

  • Attack speed: 2.44 → 2.35

High win rate. Post-rework, it's been fun seeing the gun mowing down enemies from long-range, but a quick nerf was definitely in order.


Priestess of the Abyss

  • Attack speed: 0.948 → 0.935


Azeria

  • Attack speed: 0.971 → 0.957

High win rate.

Mercenaries

Re-buffing early game power mercenaries to encourage aggression.


Brute

  • Health: 800 → 840


Imp

  • Attack speed: 1.03 → 1.06


Mimic

  • Health: 2150 → 2270
  • Attack speed: 1.18 → 1.19


Ogre

  • Health: 2700 → 2800


Ghost Knight

  • Health: 3700 → 3730


Centaur

  • Health: 3800 → 3920
  • Attack speed: 1.54 → 1.5


Needler

  • Damage: 131 → 126

High win rate.

Waves

Late game wave buffs to help games close out sooner.


Wave 18: Wale Chiefs

  • Damage: 180 → 185
  • Poison-tipped Pole: Single target damage: 260 → 270


Wave 19: Dire Toads

  • Health: 4350 → 4400
  • Damage: 114 → 116


Wave 20: Maccabeus

  • Damage: 200 → 205

Balance Watchlist

The dev team is constantly monitoring game balance, between looking at data and listening to community feedback. If anything is being more closely monitored than usual, it will be listed in this Balance Watchlist section. For this patch, the following are on the watchlist:

  • Mercenaries and game pacing

We’re continuing to closely monitor the meta to ensure a variety of strategies are viable and will make improvements as more data and feedback rolls in.

Bug Fixes

  • Graphics: Fixed a bug in Giga Mercs where Mimic was accidentally disappearing instead of growing larger
  • Graphics: Fixed a bug with Arc of Justice missile not being rendered from the correct start/end points
  • Classic: Tower Defense: Fixed a bug with Cursed Casket (+ upgrades) not attacking/casting its spell properly

