UPDATE VERSION 0.2

✅ New Map added: Castle.
Welcome to the new map, the mysterious and dangerous "Castle". Face medieval horrors as you explore this ancient fortress.
✅ Removed Map: Abandoned City
After extensive evaluations, I have decided to remove the map "Abandoned City" due to problems with size, imbalance and gameplay.
✅ Improvements to Zombie Movement in Map: Castle
I optimised zombie movement in the new map "Castle", ensuring a balanced and compelling challenge for survivors.
✅ Modified Initial Weapons to 3 Characters
I have revised and updated the initial weapons for three of our brave characters. Get ready for a new gaming experience with improved and balanced weapons.
✅ Correction of Translations
I have made corrections to ensure a more accurate and immersive localised gaming experience.
Changed files in this update