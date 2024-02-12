 Skip to content

Escape Z update for 12 February 2024

UPDATE VERSION 0.2

Escape Z update for 12 February 2024

UPDATE VERSION 0.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


New Map added: Castle.
Welcome to the new map, the mysterious and dangerous "Castle". Face medieval horrors as you explore this ancient fortress.


Removed Map: Abandoned City
After extensive evaluations, I have decided to remove the map "Abandoned City" due to problems with size, imbalance and gameplay.

Improvements to Zombie Movement in Map: Castle
I optimised zombie movement in the new map "Castle", ensuring a balanced and compelling challenge for survivors.

Modified Initial Weapons to 3 Characters
I have revised and updated the initial weapons for three of our brave characters. Get ready for a new gaming experience with improved and balanced weapons.


Correction of Translations
I have made corrections to ensure a more accurate and immersive localised gaming experience.

🔧CONTROL HERE FOR NEXT UPDATES

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2571140/Escape_Z/

