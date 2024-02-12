UPDATE VERSION 0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13435341 · Last edited 12 February 2024 – 17:32:30 UTC by Wendy



✅ New Map added: Castle.

Welcome to the new map, the mysterious and dangerous "Castle". Face medieval horrors as you explore this ancient fortress.



✅ Removed Map: Abandoned City

After extensive evaluations, I have decided to remove the map "Abandoned City" due to problems with size, imbalance and gameplay.

✅ Improvements to Zombie Movement in Map: Castle

I optimised zombie movement in the new map "Castle", ensuring a balanced and compelling challenge for survivors.

✅ Modified Initial Weapons to 3 Characters

I have revised and updated the initial weapons for three of our brave characters. Get ready for a new gaming experience with improved and balanced weapons.



✅ Correction of Translations

I have made corrections to ensure a more accurate and immersive localised gaming experience.

