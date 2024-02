Share · View all patches · Build 13435303 · Last edited 12 February 2024 – 18:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Lawless Lands

Volunteers,

I'm releasing a quick update to fix a problem a user reported earlier.

Update 2.5.9 Change Log:

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed an issue in a side quest that is linked to the main quest where a reward was not triggering properly in certain cases

That's all for now!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː