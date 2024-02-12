- Adjustments for lights and shadows
- Indirect light baking
- Occlusion culling
- Low graphics mode: removed some shadows and reduced anti-aliasing
- Optimizations for monitor screen streaming
- New scene transformation (loading screen)
Breadbox update for 12 February 2024
Graphics optimizations
Patchnotes via Steam Community
