Breadbox update for 12 February 2024

Graphics optimizations

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjustments for lights and shadows
  • Indirect light baking
  • Occlusion culling
  • Low graphics mode: removed some shadows and reduced anti-aliasing
  • Optimizations for monitor screen streaming
  • New scene transformation (loading screen)

