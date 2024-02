Share · View all patches · Build 13435183 · Last edited 12 February 2024 – 17:19:12 UTC by Wendy

After a short wait, we are pleased to announce the availability of the new update. This version, a bit more extensive, introduces two new locations that lay the groundwork for diving fully into the story mode.

Details:

The subway station is added.

The school district is incorporated.

Lighting corrections are made.

Minor fixes.





We sincerely appreciate your continued support.

We hope you enjoy these new additions and improvements in the game!