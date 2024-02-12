Major update to Project Bridge released! 🔥

Release 1.1.10 Notes
New
- Added new medieval city level.
- Added new castle level.
Improvements
- Some UI changes.
- Desert level difficulty has been balanced by adjusting the number of available cacti and slowing down the speed of tornadoes.
- Increased visibility of resources in the cave level.
- Optimization of the game's performance.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug with sounds activating at the wrong time.
- Various minor bugfixes.
Thanks for your continued support and feedback, have fun 🧡
