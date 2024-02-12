 Skip to content

Project Bridge update for 12 February 2024

Major update to Project Bridge released! 🔥

Release 1.1.10 Notes

New

  • Added new medieval city level.
  • Added new castle level.

Improvements

  • Some UI changes.
  • Desert level difficulty has been balanced by adjusting the number of available cacti and slowing down the speed of tornadoes.
  • Increased visibility of resources in the cave level.
  • Optimization of the game's performance.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug with sounds activating at the wrong time.
  • Various minor bugfixes.

Thanks for your continued support and feedback, have fun 🧡

