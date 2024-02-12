 Skip to content

Project Skyward update for 12 February 2024

Hotfix 1.3g2e

Hotfix 1.3g2e · Build 13434946

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Visit the discord for save files

Updated Mii'tra's kit

Updated Fae'Mari's kit

Added party follower reset to Dev Unstuck item

Disabled 'Formation'

Fixed several bugs pertaining to the Succubi Tarrot

Added Quest Log entries and fixes for the Amusian Nights quest

Fixed issues related to the Delivery Board and reduced number of deliveries required for hentai to 3 from 5

Updated several key items

Updated many NPC WIP dialogues

Feel free to use #project_skyward and #spoilers to discuss or seek help while playing & #ps_bugs to post issues.

🐞Please try to keep bug reports on-topic 🐞 *Please use a fresh save file (yellow crystal) of the same game version if submitting bugs if possible.

Changed files in this update

