Hotfix 1.3g2e

Visit the discord for save files
Updated Mii'tra's kit
Updated Fae'Mari's kit
Added party follower reset to Dev Unstuck item
Disabled 'Formation'
Fixed several bugs pertaining to the Succubi Tarrot
Added Quest Log entries and fixes for the Amusian Nights quest
Fixed issues related to the Delivery Board and reduced number of deliveries required for hentai to 3 from 5
Updated several key items
Updated many NPC WIP dialogues
Feel free to use #project_skyward and #spoilers to discuss or seek help while playing & #ps_bugs to post issues.
🐞Please try to keep bug reports on-topic 🐞 *Please use a fresh save file (yellow crystal) of the same game version if submitting bugs if possible.
Changed files in this update