A new level is available!

Explore the abandoned Castle in a new and weird 2D perspective to reach the light!





The Castle

No Checkpoints

Restart disabled

2D Mode

This is the third (and last?) map for Reach the Light. Thank you for your support!



Remember to join the Discord community if you haven't and

most importantly... REACH THE LIGHT!