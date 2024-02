Hello everyone, I'm sorry for the inconvenience! It's almost time for Chinese New Year, but we will continue to update at our own pace.

We will be updating the system in detail in the future! Please look forward to it!

Patch Notes

UI & EFFECT

Added animation to game results

Current HP is now restored by the amount of the increase when a patch for maximum HP is acquired.

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug in the World 1 map