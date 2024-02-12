Speedrun Mode & Bug Fixes (0.7.5_348)

I'm pretty close to getting into work on 1.0, but not before I add some speedrunning quality of life features! These changes aren't just for hardcore speedrunners, I think people who want to do subsequent playthroughs will appreciate these as well. I think the dialogue adds a lot of character to the game, but if you're a speedrunner playing through the same segments over and over I get it if you just wanna focus on the core of the game. See the change list below for more info!

CHANGES

There is now a toggle in the Options Menu for "Faster Cutscenes." With this enabled many cutscenes are shorter, faster, or non existant. Bosses say less or nothing when encountered. Friends say less or nothing when liberated. After you beat a level, you can move while the path is revealing itself. Building Badges and Customizations is instant Any text crawling will crawl twice as fast. Any fade out/ fade ins will animate twice as fast. You don't have to jump out of the bed in the start

There is now a toggle in the Extra Menu for "Impatient Mode." With this enabled there are various menu options relating to Speedrunning enabled. When making a new file instead of the cute questionnaire, you'll get a purely utilitarion menu. In addition to Name, Character, and enable Tweaks there are new menu options for Faster Cutscenes, Show Timer, Set Tweaks, and Start with All Badges. You'll also find the "Reset" button on the Pause menu and File Select menu. This will delete your file and create a new one with the same settings that you set when you started it. Worn cosmetics will be kept as well.

The cutscene for finding a collectible is now faster once you've built something with the corresponding collectible type. Not just when Faster Cutscenes is enabled.

BUG FIXES