Speedrun Mode & Bug Fixes (0.7.5_348)

I'm pretty close to getting into work on 1.0, but not before I add some speedrunning quality of life features! These changes aren't just for hardcore speedrunners, I think people who want to do subsequent playthroughs will appreciate these as well. I think the dialogue adds a lot of character to the game, but if you're a speedrunner playing through the same segments over and over I get it if you just wanna focus on the core of the game. See the change list below for more info!
CHANGES
-
There is now a toggle in the Options Menu for "Faster Cutscenes." With this enabled many cutscenes are shorter, faster, or non existant.
- Bosses say less or nothing when encountered.
- Friends say less or nothing when liberated.
- After you beat a level, you can move while the path is revealing itself.
- Building Badges and Customizations is instant
- Any text crawling will crawl twice as fast.
- Any fade out/ fade ins will animate twice as fast.
- You don't have to jump out of the bed in the start
-
There is now a toggle in the Extra Menu for "Impatient Mode." With this enabled there are various menu options relating to Speedrunning enabled.
- When making a new file instead of the cute questionnaire, you'll get a purely utilitarion menu. In addition to Name, Character, and enable Tweaks there are new menu options for Faster Cutscenes, Show Timer, Set Tweaks, and Start with All Badges.
- You'll also find the "Reset" button on the Pause menu and File Select menu. This will delete your file and create a new one with the same settings that you set when you started it. Worn cosmetics will be kept as well.
-
The cutscene for finding a collectible is now faster once you've built something with the corresponding collectible type. Not just when Faster Cutscenes is enabled.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a softlock for the boss of world 3 if you did "Retry Room" after defeating them
- Toast messages no longer overlap each other if they have different heights
Changed files in this update