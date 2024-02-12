 Skip to content

Garbanzo Quest update for 12 February 2024

Speedrun Mode & Bug Fixes (0.7.5_348)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm pretty close to getting into work on 1.0, but not before I add some speedrunning quality of life features! These changes aren't just for hardcore speedrunners, I think people who want to do subsequent playthroughs will appreciate these as well. I think the dialogue adds a lot of character to the game, but if you're a speedrunner playing through the same segments over and over I get it if you just wanna focus on the core of the game. See the change list below for more info!

CHANGES

  • There is now a toggle in the Options Menu for "Faster Cutscenes." With this enabled many cutscenes are shorter, faster, or non existant.

    • Bosses say less or nothing when encountered.
    • Friends say less or nothing when liberated.
    • After you beat a level, you can move while the path is revealing itself.
    • Building Badges and Customizations is instant
    • Any text crawling will crawl twice as fast.
    • Any fade out/ fade ins will animate twice as fast.
    • You don't have to jump out of the bed in the start

  • There is now a toggle in the Extra Menu for "Impatient Mode." With this enabled there are various menu options relating to Speedrunning enabled.

    • When making a new file instead of the cute questionnaire, you'll get a purely utilitarion menu. In addition to Name, Character, and enable Tweaks there are new menu options for Faster Cutscenes, Show Timer, Set Tweaks, and Start with All Badges.
    • You'll also find the "Reset" button on the Pause menu and File Select menu. This will delete your file and create a new one with the same settings that you set when you started it. Worn cosmetics will be kept as well.

  • The cutscene for finding a collectible is now faster once you've built something with the corresponding collectible type. Not just when Faster Cutscenes is enabled.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed a softlock for the boss of world 3 if you did "Retry Room" after defeating them
  • Toast messages no longer overlap each other if they have different heights

