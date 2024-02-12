BIG UPDATE

Friends, February 12th is truly a legendary day 🏆

Today, we are launching the Steam Remote Play festival, introducing a new SOS OPS! level, and offering you the opportunity to get the game at an ultra-great price with a 55% discount!

But let's take it step by step. Participating in Steam Remote Play is a wonderful opportunity for us to once again introduce our game to as many players as possible, and for you to play with more like-minded gamers, find friends, and test your skills as a team player. Join us!

During the festival, we're giving you a 55% discount. The promotion will last from February 12th to February 19th. So, if you were thinking of getting SOS OPS! for yourself, your mom, dad, siblings, or grandparents, now is the time. After all, the opportunity to buy the game at such a low price doesn't come around so often 😉

Now, the most important part! We're introducing a new level, as well as a bunch of awesome updates!

Check out:

Added positional Voice Chat

Added new location "Amusement Park" with mission "Fix the Rides"

Added many rides with different puzzles to fix them

Added new skins & hats

Added personal records for missions

Added rewards for mission completion

Added game credits

Added many new different & hidden easter eggs

Added many SFX to missions

Update wardrobe UI with previews

Update in-game computer UI

Update "Downtown Winter" location visual

Update "Canals" location visual

Fixed "Downtown Winter" gifts pass through walls on high speed

Fixed grabbing of important objects (buttons, levers, car steering wheel, etc.)

Fixed character stretching on high impact

Well, you can see the amount of work that has been done 💪 We highly value the feedback of all our players. Please, check out all the latest updates and, of course, share your thoughts on the main Steam game page and on our Discord server https://discord.gg/JG4Xzh89.