TYRONE SOULZ v2.0.0 Patch Notes

TYRONE SOULZ v2.0.0 is here, just in time for the tail-end of Black History Month!
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug with reload being cancelled when damaged.
- Made Tyrone's skin darker.
- Misc bug fixes I can't remember.
New Content
- Two new achievements added.
- ULTRA INSTINCT Tyrone boss fight added - defeat Tyrone normally to access it. It costs nothing. Totally free. ːTyroneSmugː
- Bitch Ass Pussy Mode added - an easy mode for "people" who can't defeat Tyrone normally. It costs a dollar. Pay up. ːAngryCuckoldː
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2796840/TYRONE_SOULZ_Bitch_Ass_Pussy_Mode/
Changed files in this update