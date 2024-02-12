 Skip to content

TYRONE SOULZ update for 12 February 2024

TYRONE SOULZ v2.0.0 Patch Notes

TYRONE SOULZ v2.0.0 is here, just in time for the tail-end of Black History Month!

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug with reload being cancelled when damaged.
  • Made Tyrone's skin darker.
  • Misc bug fixes I can't remember.

New Content

  • Two new achievements added.
  • ULTRA INSTINCT Tyrone boss fight added - defeat Tyrone normally to access it. It costs nothing. Totally free. ːTyroneSmugː
  • Bitch Ass Pussy Mode added - an easy mode for "people" who can't defeat Tyrone normally. It costs a dollar. Pay up. ːAngryCuckoldː

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2796840/TYRONE_SOULZ_Bitch_Ass_Pussy_Mode/

