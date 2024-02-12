Patch 1.8.0.4 Notes

Patch 1.8.0.4 is now live!
We're pleased to announce a new minor update. Following the release of patch 1.8.0, a few issues emerged that required our immediate attention. With this latest update, we aim to wrap up the series of quick fixes and restore a seamless gaming experience for everyone.
As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our [Discord](discord.gg/scribbleit) or on Twitter!
Bugfixes
- Fixed win X matches achievements don't work on Steam
- Fixed word package title & descriptions is always loaded as english at least
- Fixed some UI elements are not correctly initialized without a lobby
- Fixed crash when clicking player on mobile
- Fixed search animation on mobile
- Fixed play dialog is not closed when rejoining lobby
- Fixed crash when leaving game in Epic Games Store
- Fixed various login crashes
Changed files in this update