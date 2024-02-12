 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Scribble It! update for 12 February 2024

Patch 1.8.0.4 Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13434562 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.8.0.4 is now live!

We're pleased to announce a new minor update. Following the release of patch 1.8.0, a few issues emerged that required our immediate attention. With this latest update, we aim to wrap up the series of quick fixes and restore a seamless gaming experience for everyone.

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our [Discord](discord.gg/scribbleit) or on Twitter!

Bugfixes

  • Fixed win X matches achievements don't work on Steam
  • Fixed word package title & descriptions is always loaded as english at least
  • Fixed some UI elements are not correctly initialized without a lobby
  • Fixed crash when clicking player on mobile
  • Fixed search animation on mobile
  • Fixed play dialog is not closed when rejoining lobby
  • Fixed crash when leaving game in Epic Games Store
  • Fixed various login crashes

Changed files in this update

Scribble It! Win64 Depot 1088153
  • Loading history…
Scribble It! Mac Depot 1088155
  • Loading history…
Scribble It! Linux Depot 1088156
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link