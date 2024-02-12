The Paradox Gate is now available! This is an endgame system that provides extra challenge and minor rewards. It is available after defeating the Doomstone. Yahoo! :-D
Tap Wizard 2 update for 12 February 2024
Paradox Gate Available!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Tap Wizard 2 Content Depot 1836551
- Loading history…
Depot 1836552 Depot 1836552
- Loading history…
Depot 1836553 Depot 1836553
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update