Tap Wizard 2 update for 12 February 2024

Paradox Gate Available!

12 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Paradox Gate is now available! This is an endgame system that provides extra challenge and minor rewards. It is available after defeating the Doomstone. Yahoo! :-D

