Space Junkers Release Notes - Update 1.6

Hey Prospectors,

It's HUBL Matt here from Payload Studios with a very exciting update for you!

Thanks to all the hard work from the TerraTech Community, and HUBL of course, Space Junkers have been able to find their way to TerraTech! They bring with them a whole host of new Blocks and Missions.

New Corporation:

Space Junkers

Here are all the fun toys they've brought with them:

New Blocks:

Space Junkers One Block

Space Junkers Two Block

Space Junkers Four Block

Space Junkers Junkyard Spinner

Space Junkers Rubble Runner

Space Junkers Fixed Anchor

Space Junkers Fusion Fabricator

Space Junkers Scrapper

Space Junkers Rustic Cannon

Space Junkers Patchwork Pyroblaster

Space Junkers Chainslicer

Space Junkers Scavenger's Harpoon

Space Junkers Junkyard Rainmaker

Space Junkers Geode Rumbler

Space Junkers Cog Jammer

Space Junkers Rugged Seeker Cab

Space Junkers Rusty Cab

New Missions:

Quiz 'n' License Grab

Bashing 'n' Mashing Blocks

Scrapping the Surface

Alternative Space Junkers Skin:

Pure Rust

Translations have been updated for our Polish and Japanese friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from: