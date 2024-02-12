 Skip to content

TerraTech update for 12 February 2024

Space Junkers Release Notes - Update 1.6

Build 13434304

Hey Prospectors,

It's HUBL Matt here from Payload Studios with a very exciting update for you!

Thanks to all the hard work from the TerraTech Community, and HUBL of course, Space Junkers have been able to find their way to TerraTech! They bring with them a whole host of new Blocks and Missions.

New Corporation:
  • Space Junkers

Here are all the fun toys they've brought with them:

New Blocks:
  • Space Junkers One Block
  • Space Junkers Two Block
  • Space Junkers Four Block
  • Space Junkers Junkyard Spinner
  • Space Junkers Rubble Runner
  • Space Junkers Fixed Anchor
  • Space Junkers Fusion Fabricator
  • Space Junkers Scrapper
  • Space Junkers Rustic Cannon
  • Space Junkers Patchwork Pyroblaster
  • Space Junkers Chainslicer
  • Space Junkers Scavenger's Harpoon
  • Space Junkers Junkyard Rainmaker
  • Space Junkers Geode Rumbler
  • Space Junkers Cog Jammer
  • Space Junkers Rugged Seeker Cab
  • Space Junkers Rusty Cab
New Missions:
  • Quiz 'n' License Grab
  • Bashing 'n' Mashing Blocks
  • Scrapping the Surface
Alternative Space Junkers Skin:
  • Pure Rust
Localisation update:

Translations have been updated for our Polish and Japanese friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:

  • Fizolof
  • yukke

